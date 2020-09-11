Athlete Noah Short joins the 2021 Army recruiting class
Out of Sunnyvale, California by the way of King’s Academy in one the Black Knights’ latest commits for 2021 recruiting and that is athlete Noah Short.The 6-foot-0, 180 pounder played both running b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news