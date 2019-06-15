@norcalpreps

All-NorCal Baseball
Player of the Year: Kyle Harrison LHP/1B De La Salle
In his junior year, Harrison went 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA. He walked 27 batters against 103 strikeouts. Harrison had 10 strikeouts apiece in playoff wins over Monte Vista and Heritage. Committed to UCLA, Harrison also had two six, no-hit inning efforts against Amador Valley and California.
As a hitter, Harrison hit .286 with 20 RBI including a season high three RBI in the section finals against Heritage.
Coach of the Year: Aaron Agnew Folsom
It was a breakthrough season for Folsom, which won the Sierra Foothill League title and reached the final four of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. Coming into the spring, Folsom's last winning season came in 2008. Flash forward to 2019 and the Bulldogs went 25-6.
This could be the start of a run for Folsom, which returns the bulk of its offensive production.
First Team:
Catcher: Daniel Susac JR Jesuit
Infielder: Ryan Jackson JR Heritage
Infielder: Chris Santiago SR De La Salle
Infielder: Nick Yorke JR Mitty
Infielder: TJ Nichols JR Oakmont
Outfielder: Eddie Park JR Valley Christian, San Jose
Outfielder: Devereaux Harrison SR Vacaville
Outfielder: CJ Hutton JR Folsom
Pitcher: Joey Schott JR St. Francis, Mountain View
Pitcher: Trevor Allen SR Los Gatos
Pitcher: Cooper Hjerpe SR Woodland
Pitcher: Brandon Chalk SR Vacaville
Multi-Position: Kyle Harrison JR De La Salle
Multi-Position: Steven Zobac SR Valley Christian, San Jose
Multi-Position: Zach Meddings SR Franklin, Elk Grove
Second Team:
Catcher: Tyler Soderstrom JR Turlock
Infielder: Hunter Dorraugh SR Vacaville
Infielder: Garret Forrester JR Bella Vista
Infielder: Glenallen Hill Jr. SR Santa Cruz
Infielder: Joe Yorke SR Mitty
Outfielder: Jeremy Villar SR Serra
Outfielder: Colin Barber SR Pleasant Valley
Outfielder: Nick Vogt SR Davis
Pitcher: Josh White SR Monte Vista
Pitcher: William Kempner SR Valley Christian, San Jose
Pitcher: Max Ramirez SR Los Banos
Pitcher: Bennett Flynn SR Tamalpais
Multi-Position: Ryan Harvey SR Woodland
Multi-Position: Nick Kresnek JR Acalanes
Multi-Position: Jonathan Charboneau SR Lodi