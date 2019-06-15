@norcalpreps

Player of the Year: Kyle Harrison LHP/1B De La Salle





In his junior year, Harrison went 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA. He walked 27 batters against 103 strikeouts. Harrison had 10 strikeouts apiece in playoff wins over Monte Vista and Heritage. Committed to UCLA, Harrison also had two six, no-hit inning efforts against Amador Valley and California.

As a hitter, Harrison hit .286 with 20 RBI including a season high three RBI in the section finals against Heritage.





Coach of the Year: Aaron Agnew Folsom





It was a breakthrough season for Folsom, which won the Sierra Foothill League title and reached the final four of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. Coming into the spring, Folsom's last winning season came in 2008. Flash forward to 2019 and the Bulldogs went 25-6.

This could be the start of a run for Folsom, which returns the bulk of its offensive production.





First Team:





Catcher: Daniel Susac JR Jesuit

Infielder: Ryan Jackson JR Heritage

Infielder: Chris Santiago SR De La Salle

Infielder: Nick Yorke JR Mitty

Infielder: TJ Nichols JR Oakmont

Outfielder: Eddie Park JR Valley Christian, San Jose

Outfielder: Devereaux Harrison SR Vacaville

Outfielder: CJ Hutton JR Folsom

Pitcher: Joey Schott JR St. Francis, Mountain View

Pitcher: Trevor Allen SR Los Gatos

Pitcher: Cooper Hjerpe SR Woodland

Pitcher: Brandon Chalk SR Vacaville

Multi-Position: Kyle Harrison JR De La Salle

Multi-Position: Steven Zobac SR Valley Christian, San Jose

Multi-Position: Zach Meddings SR Franklin, Elk Grove





Second Team:





Catcher: Tyler Soderstrom JR Turlock

Infielder: Hunter Dorraugh SR Vacaville

Infielder: Garret Forrester JR Bella Vista

Infielder: Glenallen Hill Jr. SR Santa Cruz

Infielder: Joe Yorke SR Mitty

Outfielder: Jeremy Villar SR Serra

Outfielder: Colin Barber SR Pleasant Valley

Outfielder: Nick Vogt SR Davis

Pitcher: Josh White SR Monte Vista

Pitcher: William Kempner SR Valley Christian, San Jose

Pitcher: Max Ramirez SR Los Banos

Pitcher: Bennett Flynn SR Tamalpais

Multi-Position: Ryan Harvey SR Woodland

Multi-Position: Nick Kresnek JR Acalanes

Multi-Position: Jonathan Charboneau SR Lodi