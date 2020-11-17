2022 NorCal Showcase Standouts
The 2022 NorCal Showcase hosted by the San Francisco Rebels and DMOLOGY brought out a good group of juniors this past weekend.Ameere Britton 6-foot-2 PG Elk Grove (2022)Britton is a high motor, sco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news