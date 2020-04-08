@norcalpreps

2021 is the Year of the Tight End
Tight end continues to be a position in transition on all areas of football. A position that is called on to create mismatches in the middle of the field, provide a safety net for the quarterback a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news