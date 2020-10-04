2021 Girls Basketball: NorCal boasts a deep group of point guards
Alexsandra Alvarado 5-foot-6 SalesianAlvarado was one of the top players for the Pride, which made the NorCal Division I finals. She has good quickness, gets into the lane and has played well again...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news