Washington adds key commitment from four-star Bay Area ATH Chris Lawson

Matt Moreno • TheDawgReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

All the pieces lined up for Washington and Chris Lawson. The current coaching staff was one of the first to become involved with him early in his high school career, and when Jedd Fisch, Kevin Cummings and several other coaches made the move to UW it made all the more sense for the four-star receiver.

Sunday evening, the 6-foot-1 prospect from Archbishop Rirodan announced his commitment to the Huskies following a lengthy process that ultimately brought him to three finalists.

Lawson picked UW over a final group that included Oregon and hometown program, Cal. USC had been another program heavily in the mix at one point before Lawson ultimately trimmed the Trojans from his list.

The four-star recruit from the Bay Area took official visits to his three finalists throughout the last several weeks before settling in to make his choice.

