Oregon State's red-hot Sunday on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday evening as the Beavers and head coach Trent Bray picked up their third pledge of the day with California defensive end Jesse Myers announcing his pledge!

"I am blessed to announce that I have committed to Oregon State! I am excited for what the future holds and ready to get to work! Go Beavs," Myers said on X.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder chose the Beavers over offers from Washington State, Air Force, Fresno State, and UC Davis.

He'll join a DL room that features JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Tygee Hill, Tevita Pome'e, Takari Hickle, Jacob Schuster, and Josh Griffis.

Myers joins an Oregon State recruiting class that currently features commitments from LB Jeremiah Ioane, RB Kourdey Glass, WR Elijah Washington, OLs Jake Normoyle, Noah Thomas, Brian Tapu, and DB Sean Craig.