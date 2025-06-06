NorCal Baseball: Seven Teams reach Regional Finals

Division I

De La Salle beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 3-0: Graham Schlicht went the distance in giving up four hits and striking out nine to send the Spartans to the Division I final for the third time in four years. Antonio Castro had a pair of RBI. Nico Bavaro got the start for the Rams and gave up three runs in 5.1 innings.

Serra beat Los Gatos 3-0: Nate Hui worked around seven hits allowed and a walk to toss a complete game and lead the Padres into the regional finals. Serra’s Ian Josephson went 3-for-4. Los Gatos’ Beau Musser went 2-for-4 in the loss.





Division II

Yuba City beat Lodi 11-3: The Honkers got off to a good start with four runs in the first inning and got four RBI from Wyatt Lane. Noah Hufford drove in two runs for Lodi. Yuba City will host the regional final and likely throw ace Brandon Pelechowicz on Saturday.

St. Francis beat Acalanes 2-0: The Lancers got a second straight strong pitching outing to become the third WCAL team in four years to reach the Division II finals. This time, it was Landon Kim who gave up two hits and struck out five in a complete game effort. Austin McMannamon got the start for the Dons and gave up two runs over six innings.





Division IV

Santa Clara beat West Valley 6-0: Drew Diffenderfer threw a complete game, five hitter with five strikeouts and Jaxton Chao went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI. The Bruins got started fast with three runs in the first inning. West Valley’s Mason Mcfadden went 2-for-2 with a double.

Will it be an All-CCS final? Menlo is currently leading top seed Woodland Christian 15-11 in the bottom of the eighth before the game was suspended due to darkness. The game will continue later today.





Division V

Etna beat Los Molinos 9-6: Ashton Elam had four RBI and Clayton Harris pitched six innings to lead Etna to the finals. Los Molinos led 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth before Etna scored four runs.

Stevenson beat Lincoln-San Francisco 6-0: Jacob Hall gave up two hits over five innings and had a double, triple and two runs scored at the plate for the Pirates. They will now embark on one of the longest road trips available in NorCal from Pebble Beach almost all the way up to the Oregon border for Saturday’s final.