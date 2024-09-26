@norcalpreps

Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.





Oak Ridge (1-3) at Granite Bay (4-0) 7:00 PM





Coming off a bye week, Oak Ridge opened SFL play with a 28-7 win over Del Oro. Jasen Womack ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Cole Esten threw for 136 yards and ran for 69 yards and Kaleb Edwards had two sacks. Granite Bay hit the road and beat Jesuit last week 30-17 as Isaiah Ene had more than 200 total yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Turner Jr. has been a key two-way player for the Grizzlies, which hasn't allowed more than 17 points in any game this season.





