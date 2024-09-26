PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wWDFDUUtQWE0wJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBYMUNRS1BYTTAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
NCP Pick'em Week 6 Preview: Big League Matchups

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.


Oak Ridge (1-3) at Granite Bay (4-0) 7:00 PM


Coming off a bye week, Oak Ridge opened SFL play with a 28-7 win over Del Oro. Jasen Womack ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Cole Esten threw for 136 yards and ran for 69 yards and Kaleb Edwards had two sacks. Granite Bay hit the road and beat Jesuit last week 30-17 as Isaiah Ene had more than 200 total yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Turner Jr. has been a key two-way player for the Grizzlies, which hasn't allowed more than 17 points in any game this season.


Click here to read the rest of the game previews


