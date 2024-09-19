Advertisement

Week 2 Football Scoreboard

Week 2 features the start of the season for the Bay Area with De La Salle and San Ramon Valley hosting Top 20 teams.

 • Douglas Benton
NCP Pick'em Week 1 Preview: De La Salle Starts Season with Top 10 Matchup

De La Salle hosts Grant in the Game of the Week and a matchup that has long been called for by prep football fans.

NCP Football Top 20: Folsom Starts Strong against Long Beach Poly

Folsom backed up its presason ranking, Rocklin and Central Catholic earned road wins and more from week one.

Week 1 Football Scoreboard

Stay up to date on all of the scores tonight with the SJS and Northern Section kicking off.

NCP Pick'em Week 1 Preview: Folsom hosts Long Beach Poly

While the Bay Area doesn't start their seasons until next week, we have a lot of intriguing matchups around the SJS.

Published Sep 19, 2024
NCP Pick'em Week 5 Preview: Cardinal Newman hosts Bishop O'Dowd
Douglas Benton  •  NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.


Play the Pick'em Game


Bishop O’Dowd (2-1) at Cardinal Newman (3-0) 7:00 PM


The past two weeks, Bishop O’Dowd surprised Monte Vista to enter the Top 20 rankings, but then lost to McClymonds 28-14. The Dragons have one of the top receivers in the region in Deji Ajose. Cardinal Newman has rushed for more than 300 yards per game and has one of the top underclassmen receivers in Northern California with Zion Cargill. Both teams will be contenders for NCS titles.


Click here to read the rest of the game previews



Click Here to sign up today!