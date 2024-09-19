NCP Pick'em Week 5 Preview: Cardinal Newman hosts Bishop O'Dowd

Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.





Play the Pick'em Game





Bishop O’Dowd (2-1) at Cardinal Newman (3-0) 7:00 PM





The past two weeks, Bishop O’Dowd surprised Monte Vista to enter the Top 20 rankings, but then lost to McClymonds 28-14. The Dragons have one of the top receivers in the region in Deji Ajose. Cardinal Newman has rushed for more than 300 yards per game and has one of the top underclassmen receivers in Northern California with Zion Cargill. Both teams will be contenders for NCS titles.





Click here to read the rest of the game previews









Click Here to sign up today!