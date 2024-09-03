Each week, we will preview the 10 games that are part of our Pick'em game. Matchups will consist of Top 20 teams, rivalary games and big league matchups.





#1 Serra (1-0) at #2 De La Salle (1-0) 7:30 PM Game of the Week





The top two ranked teams had much different game flows in their openers. Serra got out to a 13-0 lead, saw Folsom score 21 straight and then staged a fourth quarter comeback to win 22-21 on a last second field goal. The Padres found success on the ground against the Bulldogs. De La Salle started off fast with big plays in the run game and easily beat Grant 42-14. Duece Jones-Drew and Derrick Blanche each rushed for more than 100 yards. Ant Dean provided one of the week’s highlights by striping the ball and returning it for a score. Serra has won two straight games in this series.









