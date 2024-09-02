Serra, which was tasked with replacing nearly every starter from last year's Open Division team, went to Folsom and won 22-21 to highlight Week 2 action. In other action, De La Salle looked strong in beating Grant, Rocklin blew past Bishop Manogue of Nevada and Inderkum's defense looked stout in a win at Marin Catholic.





1. Serra (1-0)





Serra came into the season at No. 3 and the top ranked team in the CCS, but that proved to be too low still after the Padres went on the road to preseason No. 1 Folsom for a 22-21 win. The victory saw the Padres force two early turnovers, pitch a second half shutout and run for more than 200 yards, led by 164 yards and a score from Nano Latu. The final heroics came from kicker Bordy Smith, who executed an onside kick and made the subsequent 38 yard field goal for the win. The victory was a third straight over Folsom and Serra will look to make it three in a row over De La Salle next week in Concord.





