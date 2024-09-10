PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wWDFDUUtQWE0wJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBYMUNRS1BYTTAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

NCP Football Top 20: Four New Teams Enter the Rankings

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

2025 Football Top 50 I 2026 Footbball Top 25


Here is a free preview of the Top 20:


20. Bishop O’Dowd (2-0)


Deji Ajose had 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns as Bishop O’Dowd won at Monte Vista 24-20 to move the Dragons into the Top 20. Saliou Sow also rushed for 150 yards. The Dragons, which haven’t won more than six games since 2018, will continue to be tested against McClymonds (September 13) and Cardinal Newman (September 20) the next two weeks.



