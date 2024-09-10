@norcalpreps

NCP Football Top 20: Four New Teams Enter the Rankings
Here is a free preview of the Top 20:
20. Bishop O’Dowd (2-0)
Deji Ajose had 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns as Bishop O’Dowd won at Monte Vista 24-20 to move the Dragons into the Top 20. Saliou Sow also rushed for 150 yards. The Dragons, which haven’t won more than six games since 2018, will continue to be tested against McClymonds (September 13) and Cardinal Newman (September 20) the next two weeks.