Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
NCP Football Top 20: Folsom Rolls in SFL Opener
Default Avatar
Douglas Benton  •  NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
Twitter
@norcalpreps

Click here to sign up today


2025 Football Top 50 I 2026 Footbball Top 25


Here is a free preview of the Top 20:


3. Folsom (3-1)


The Bulldogs showed out in a matchup featuring the top two expected teams in the SFL with a 51-14 win over Rocklin. It was 10-7 Folsom in the second quarter, but a Ryder Lyons touchdown run and a touchdown pass from Lyons to Jameson Powell helped break the game open. Lyons threw another touchdown and ran for more than 100 yards in the win. Theo Greule had a sack and the defense grabbed two interceptions. Next week’s game is in question as Davis has forfeited the September 27 matchup.



Click Here for the Complete Top 20