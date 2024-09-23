NCP Football Top 20: Folsom Rolls in SFL Opener

Click here to sign up today





2025 Football Top 50 I 2026 Footbball Top 25





Here is a free preview of the Top 20:





3. Folsom (3-1)





The Bulldogs showed out in a matchup featuring the top two expected teams in the SFL with a 51-14 win over Rocklin. It was 10-7 Folsom in the second quarter, but a Ryder Lyons touchdown run and a touchdown pass from Lyons to Jameson Powell helped break the game open. Lyons threw another touchdown and ran for more than 100 yards in the win. Theo Greule had a sack and the defense grabbed two interceptions. Next week’s game is in question as Davis has forfeited the September 27 matchup.









Click Here for the Complete Top 20