Money Williams leads Oakland High to OAL win

What a great basketball environment. The gym was completely sold out and the crowd was extremely involved as Oakland (20-2, 6-1) beat Oakland Tech (17-4, 6-1) 82-74 to move into a first place tie in the OAL.





Last time these two teams met it was a 69-65 win for Oakland Tech. On Wednesday, Oakland came in looking to spoil senior night and get their payback. The game started with both teams going back and forth. Ahmaree Muhammad got going early for Oakland Tech making a few tough shots to give them the early lead. Oakland's Money Williams did the same coming back by scoring in multiple ways for a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.





In the second quarter, Oakland Tech's Mahlik Smith got involved attacking the basket and getting to the line, but the tough Oakland defense held up for a 34-32 halftime lead.





Oakland got the lead up to 11 points in the third quarter, but Muhammad and Omar Staples continued to battle cutting the lead to 62-55 entering the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, Oakland Tech kept scoring, but they couldn't close the deficit.





Oakland was led by Williams, who ended the game with 35 points including knocking down four 3’s.





Muhammad and Smith each scored 21 points for Oakland Tech.