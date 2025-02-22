Lincoln backs up Ranking in Quarterfinal Win

In one of the biggest games from Friday night, Lincoln hosted Monterey Trail in the SJS Division I quarterfinals and the Trojans came away with a convincing 77-43 win to set up a third matchup with Modesto Christian.





After a strong start for the Mustangs led by freshman Devaughn Dorrough, Lincoln gained control behind Weber State bound Anthony Moore (16 points) to take a 19-6 lead after one quarter.





Lincoln started the second quarter with the same smothering defense headed by senior guard Donez Lindsey (17 points) who seemed to be everywhere getting multiple steals and transition layups and the team followed. Moore stayed hot, hitting shots from all over the floor and giving the team a convincing lead going into the half 41-17.





Monterey Trail guard Derron White (16 points) came out after the half fighting to keep his team in the game by hitting some big shots and ending the game with a team high 16 points, but the sharp shooting from freshman Tre Simmons (20 points) who knocked down 4 3's and led Lincoln with 20 points ended any start of a comeback.