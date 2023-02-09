With two excellent coaches and so much talent on both teams we all knew this would be a game NorCal would enjoy. Monterey Trail came into the game led by senior guard and Long Beach St. signee Varick Lewis along with 6'5" junior Brandon Gibson and 6'3" junior guard Damarion Vann Kelly, Monterey Trail was more then capable of winning this contest. Inderkum is arguably one of the best teams in NorCal and coming off a big victory over St Joseph of Santa Maria from Southern California, the Tigers shows no signs of slowing down in an 88-59 win.





Led by senior guard 6'5" Jalen Glenn and one of the best on ball defenders in NorCal in Jermaine Halliburton, the Tigers have so many weapons you never know who will lead the team each night.





In the first quarter, Inderkum came out on fire taking a 13-2 lead. Monterey Trail seemed to struggle with the Tigers' press in the beginning and ended the first quarter down 21-13. Coach Robert Fields made a few adjustments and took the lead in the second quarter behind great shooting from Vann Kelly and consistent penetration to the rim from Lewis to take the lead at 31-29 with 2:34. However with Glenn and Zach Chan hitting tough shots and 3 big threes from Rohan Singh Sheemar, Inderkum climbed back in the game to trail 36-35 at the half.





The 3rd quarter opened up with a deep three by Chan followed by a huge dunk by Glenn which put all the momentum in Inderkum’s favor and gave them a 42-37 lead and they never looked back. Inderkum got stronger as the game went on. It tut rebounded Monterey Trail 31-11 and continued to press causing turnovers which resulted into layups or dunks. Singh Sheemar caught fire hitting six 3’s to put the game out of reach with a 63-45 lead after three quarters. In the fourth, Monterey Trail put up a fight with Vann Kelly's scoring and Lewis showing why he’s a Division I player in getting to the basket with ease and hitting 3’s. In the end, Inderkum was just too much tonight.





Player of the Game - Jalen Glenn 27 points, 7 rebounds





Inderkum: Rohan Singh Sheemar 20 points, 8 rebounds. Jermaine Haliburton 9 points, 4 steals Taylen Goodman 9 points, 9 rebounds





Monterey Trail: Varick Lewis 16 points, 5 rebounds Damarion Vann Kelly 10 points, 4 rebounds