Baseball Top 20: Top Teams Take Losses

Five of the top eight teams are playing in this week's Boras Classic including the top three squads.
The WCAL and SFL have eight of the Top 20 teams, including No. 1 Serra and a rising Rocklin squad.
Riordan's Jasir Rencher leads a strong All-NorCal group with plenty of college bound seniors.
The rankings had their most steady week of the season. Rocklin is on the rise with another SFL series win.
Mitty was a wire to wire No. 1 team despite dealing with injuries. Also, Piedmont went from unranked to Top 10.
