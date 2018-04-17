Washington has added its seventh verbal commitment Monday night, landing three-star defensive tackle Noa Ngalu over Arizona State and Utah, his other two finalists.

Ngalu, a 6'2, 265-pound tackle from Atherton, California (Menlo Atherton) made two unofficial visits in April, the second sealing the decision with his parents giving their blessing Monday night.

The Huskies latest commit pushes the class to No. 15 nationally on Rivals, still holding a firm lead over the rest of the Pac-12 Conference. Ngalu is the second defensive line pledge for the 2019 class, joining three-star DT Sama Paama, a 6'4, 330-pound recruit from Honolulu, Hawaii, who announced his decision on April 8.

"They've supported me throughout this whole process and after having a long talk with them I decided it was time to commit," Ngalu told Rivals/TheDawgReport.com after informing UW head coach Chris Petersen of his decision.

Ngalu is the third straight defensive commit for the class, starting with three-star defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan who joined the haul on the first day of spring football.

The remaining four commits are slated to play on offense at UW; four-star Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris; three-star Upland (Calif.) running back Cameron Davis, three-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo and Juco OT Corey Luciano.

With the Sun Devils and Utes finishing No. 2 and No. 3 respectively behind the Huskies, Ngalu said it was honesty that won out.

"The coaches were straight forward," Ngalu said. "They didn't sugar coat anything and that's what I really liked about them."