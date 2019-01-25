Salesian is 53-2 in the past two seasons and take on Clark of Nevada (18-2) in the nightcap on Saturday. Despite the graduation of James Akinjo, the Pride haven’t stepped back thanks to a versatile group of perimeter players who are strong defenders.





It is a homecoming of sorts for 2020 forward Coleman Hawkins, who was at Antelope his first two years before moving to Prolific Prep. Also, 2020s Jhalyon Martinez and Ra’shjon Martinez will be back in the region with Coronado of Nevada. They started the year at Vanden High School. Coronado will take on Bishop O’Dowd.





Stuart Hall and Vanden could be the most competitive game of the day and features talent across the classes. Some players to watch are 2019 Miles Amos, 2020 Teiano Hardee, 2021 Nigel Burris and 2022 Takai Emerson-Hardy.





St. Joseph 2019 guard Julian Vaughns is one of the top unsigned seniors in the region. He and the Pilots will take on Sacramento in an intriguing NCS-SJS matchup.





Other players to watch are 2019 Emanuel Miller (Golden State Prep), 2019 Terry Armstrong (Bella Vista), 2020 Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep), 2020 Zach Harvey (Prolific Prep), 2020 Daishen Nix (Trinity Prep), 2020 Addison Patterson (Bella Vista), 2021 Jaden Hardy (Coronado) and 2021 Zion Harmon (Bella Vista).





January 26

8am Golden State Prep (CA) vs. vs. Hillcrest Prep North (AZ)

10am Balboa City School vs. Trinity Prep (NV)

11:30am Antelope HS (CA) vs. Berkeley HS (CA)

1pm Stuart Hall HS (CA) vs. Vanden HS (CA)

2:30pm Marshall County HS (KY) vs. St. Pat’s St. Vincent HS (CA)

4pm Sacramento HS (CA) vs. St. Joseph’s HS (CA)

5:30pm Bishop O’Dowd HS (CA) vs. Coronado HS (NV)

7pm Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Bella Vista College Prep (AZ)

8:30pm Salesian HS (CA) vs. Clark High School (NV)





January 27

11am Bella Vista College Prep (AZ) vs. Balboa City School (CA)

1pm Trinity Prep (NV) vs. Golden State Prep (CA)

3pm Hillcrest Prep North (AZ) vs. Prolific Prep (CA)





Games will be played at Solano College











