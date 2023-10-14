We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Takeaways: De La Salle gets walk off win





De La Salle beats San Ramon Valley 33-27: In the best game of the season thus far, De La Salle led 27-12 in the fourth quarter before seeing the Wolves score 15 straight and had a chance at a game winning field goal. In the extra period, De La Salle won it on a touchdown run from Derrick Blanche. On the night, De La Salle had three turnovers and San Ramon Valley had four.





Chico beat Pleasant Valley 35-0: Chico senior running back Dion Coleman scored on the first play of the game as he and the Panthers rolled from there in the Almond Bowl. Coleman ran for more than 250 yards and five touchdowns.





Menlo beat Hillsdale 19-13: Menlo led 19-0 at halftime en route to winning the matchup of undefeated teams. Menlo quarterback Mikey McGrath had a touchdown pass and touchdown run.





St. Mary’s beat Tracy 42-14: After giving up an early touchdown, it was all St. Mary’s in this Tri-City showdown. Samson Hunkin had four touchdown passes, including two to freshman Osani Gayles, and a touchdown run in the win.





Oak Ridge beat Granite Bay 25-14: Granite Bay led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Oak Ridge scored the game’s final 25 points to improve to 7-1. Erick Orme Jr. had two touchdown runs and Joaquin Graves-Mercado had two long touchdown passes to Jadon Anderson and Kaleb Edwards.





Vista del Lago beat Rio Americano 41-15: Matt Long had two touchdown catches and a touchdown run and Ethan Jones had three touchdown runs to help the Falcons extend their winning streak to eight games.





Liberty beat Antioch 41-40: The fourth quarter saw five lead changes that ended with Liberty holding serve at home.





Turlock beat Downey 24-11: Trailing 11-7 at the half, Turlock got a pair of third quarter touchdown runs to grab the lead and win what is likely the CCAL championship game.





Leigh beat Willow Glen 17-7: Tyler Donaldson had two touchdown passes as Leigh overcame an early 7-0 deficit to score the final 17 points.



