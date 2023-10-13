We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Player Notebook I NCP Football Section Rankings I NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings









De La Salle (4-2) at San Ramon Valley (6-0)

One of the top games of the regular season has arrived as San Ramon Valley will try to deploy its passing attack led by quarterback Luke Baker. On the other sideline, De La Salle will look to control the game flow with a strong running game that includes junior Dominic Kelley. This game also features two of the best linebackers in NorCal in De La Salle’s Drew Cunningham and San Ramon Valley’s Marco Jones.





Antioch (5-1) at Liberty (4-2)

Antioch hasn’t won more than six games since 2018, but they are primed to do it this year in winning five of its first six. Quarterback Larenzo Mayfield rushed for 114 yards last week in an 18-17 win over Heritage. Liberty sophomore Jaxon Bell has rushed for 987 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Lions have also given up 17 total points in their four wins. Their losses have come against Los Gatos and San Ramon Valley.





Click Here for the Rest of the Week 9 Preview



