NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

7-1

Beat California 70-7

vs. San Ramon Valley

2. Folsom

6-1

Beat Whitney 51-24

at Granite Bay

3. Serra

6-0

Beat Mitty 35-29

at St. Francis

4. Liberty

7-0

Idle

vs. Pittsburg

5. Valley Christian

6-0

Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 61-0

vs. Riordan

6. Pittsburg

6-1

Idle

at Liberty

7. Wilcox

5-2

Beat Mountain View 42-3

vs. Milpitas

8. Menlo-Atherton

3-3

Beat Terra Nova 47-23

vs. Sacred Heart Prep

9. Cardinal Newman

6-1

Beat Ukiah 49-7

vs. Windsor

10. Monte Vista

5-2

Beat Foothill-Pleasanton 35-29

vs. California

11. Inderkum

7-0

Beat River Valley 42-20

at Antelope

12. McClymonds

5-0

Beat Skyline 43-0

vs. Castlemont

13. Marin Catholic

7-1

Beat San Marin 48-2

at Redwood

14. California

6-1

Lost to De La Salle 70-7

at Monte Vista

15. Rocklin

6-2

Beat Grant 43-7

Idle

16. Oak Ridge

4-2

Beat Del Oro 38-15

vs. Whitney

17. Capital Christian

6-2

Beat Sacramento 31-8

Idle

18. St. Mary's

3-4

Beat Lodi 45-3

at Tracy

19. Half Moon Bay

6-0

Beat Hillsdale 27-13

vs. Menlo

20. Mitty

4-2

Lost to Serra 35-29

at Sacred Heart Cathedral