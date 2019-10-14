Week 9 Football Top 20
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
7-1
|
Beat California 70-7
|
vs. San Ramon Valley
|
2. Folsom
|
6-1
|
Beat Whitney 51-24
|
at Granite Bay
|
3. Serra
|
6-0
|
Beat Mitty 35-29
|
at St. Francis
|
4. Liberty
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Pittsburg
|
5. Valley Christian
|
6-0
|
Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 61-0
|
vs. Riordan
|
6. Pittsburg
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
at Liberty
|
7. Wilcox
|
5-2
|
Beat Mountain View 42-3
|
vs. Milpitas
|
8. Menlo-Atherton
|
3-3
|
Beat Terra Nova 47-23
|
vs. Sacred Heart Prep
|
9. Cardinal Newman
|
6-1
|
Beat Ukiah 49-7
|
vs. Windsor
|
10. Monte Vista
|
5-2
|
Beat Foothill-Pleasanton 35-29
|
vs. California
|
11. Inderkum
|
7-0
|
Beat River Valley 42-20
|
at Antelope
|
12. McClymonds
|
5-0
|
Beat Skyline 43-0
|
vs. Castlemont
|
13. Marin Catholic
|
7-1
|
Beat San Marin 48-2
|
at Redwood
|
14. California
|
6-1
|
Lost to De La Salle 70-7
|
at Monte Vista
|
15. Rocklin
|
6-2
|
Beat Grant 43-7
|
Idle
|
16. Oak Ridge
|
4-2
|
Beat Del Oro 38-15
|
vs. Whitney
|
17. Capital Christian
|
6-2
|
Beat Sacramento 31-8
|
Idle
|
18. St. Mary's
|
3-4
|
Beat Lodi 45-3
|
at Tracy
|
19. Half Moon Bay
|
6-0
|
Beat Hillsdale 27-13
|
vs. Menlo
|
20. Mitty
|
4-2
|
Lost to Serra 35-29
|
at Sacred Heart Cathedral