Sacred Heart Prep (7-0) stayed undefeated with a 35-6 win over Half Moon Bay (3-4). The Gators led 27-0 at halftime with three touchdowns runs going for at least 44 yards. Junior Tevita Moimoi (scouting report) had two of the scores. Half Moon Bay was able to win time of possession, but couldn’t convert it into points. Sophomore quarterback Tristan Hoffman was heavily involved as a runner.

A year after losing a thriller to Acalanes, Campolindo (6-2) cruised to a 39-7 win over Acalanes (3-5). The Cougars set the tone in the first half with a strong running game and junior quarterback Grant Harper (scouting report) being able to extend plays. Campolindo led 20-0 at halftime.

Valley Christian (5-2) bounced back from a loss to St. Francis to snap a 16 game league winning streak for Serra (4-3). The Warriors won 37-6 with three touchdowns from D’Von Lang.

Sacred Heart Cathedral (4-3) shutout Bellarmine (2-5) 14-0 for its fourth league win in the last six games dating back to last year. Anthony Heard had a 56 yard touchdown run to push the lead to two scores. This is the third shutout for the Bells.

It is now a three way tie for second in the Capital Athletic League after Christian Brothers (5-3) beat Vista del Lago (4-4) 33-28. The Falcons came back from a 21-0 deficit for its third straight win.

De La Salle (8-0) rolled to a 55-10 win over Foothill-Pleasanton (2-6) behind four touchdowns from Shamar Garrett.

Monterey Trail (8-0) ran past Burbank (4-4) in a 41-6 win as senior quarterback Zachary Larrier had three touchdown runs.

Del Oro (8-0) held off Grant (4-4) 22-21 in its lowest scoring output of the season. Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde had two touchdown runs.

A strong running game propelled St. Mary’s-Stockton (4-4) to a 42-20 win over Tracy (5-3).

Coming off two losses in three games, Escalon (6-2) led 14-0 after the first quarter en route to a 38-7 win over Ripon (7-1).

Modesto Christian (9-0) beat Hilmar (6-2) 24-21 to clinch a share of the league title. They have a one game lead over Ripon in the TVL.

Pitman (8-0) stayed undefeated with a 21-10 win over Modesto heading into back-to-back road games against Downey and Turlock. Modesto led 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln-San Francisco (6-0) held off Mission-San Francisco (3-3) 29-15 and will take on Galileo, who is also undefeated in the AAA, next week.

Edison-Stockton (6-2) beat McNair (4-4) 48-28 with five different players scoring touchdowns including freshman running back Raleek Brown.

Clayton Valley Charter (7-1) led Miramonte (6-2) 21-0 after the first quarter leading to a 49-14 win. Senior Cade Carter ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown.

California (6-2) beat San Ramon Valley (5-3) 21-17 on a game winning touchdown with less than a minute left from Jahmal Cornwell.

Rancho Cotate (7-1) showed off its running game in a 56-14 win over Carrillo (3-5)

Vintage (6-2) stayed a game up in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 48-6 win over Justin-Siena (4-5)

Recruiting Notes

With the BVAL on bye, some prospects are taking visits. Liberty juniors Jay Butterfield and Petyon Borrelli as well as Michigan commit Giles Jackson (Freedom) will be in Ann Arbor.

Liberty 2019 athlete Sione Vaki is visiting Utah State this weekend.

Jesuit 2019 Isaiah Rutherford will be making his decision today after Jesuit’s game against Davis. Notre Dame and Oregon are among his choices.

El Cerrito 2019 defensive back Armauni Archie has committed to Washington State.