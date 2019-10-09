@norcalpreps

Acalanes (5-1) at Las Lomas (6-0) GAME OF THE WEEK

Only one of Las Lomas’ six wins has been by less than 13 points with the close call coming against Vanden (21-20). Acalanes junior quarterback Brady Huchingson has thrown for 1,418 yards and 16 touchdowns.







Rio Linda (5-1) at Placer (4-2)

The exciting Foothill Valley League race keeps going with Rio Linda traveling to Auburn. The game features two of the best backs in the section in Rio Linda’s Cameron Skattebo (1,037 yards, nine touchdowns) and Placer’s Hans Grassmann (871 yards, 17 touchdowns).





Del Oro (4-2) at Oak Ridge (3-2)

Del Oro is coming off a bye week following its 30-27 overtime loss to Whitney. Oak Ridge is on a two game losing streak, but has three receivers with at least 15 catches led by senior Avant Jacobs.





Middletown (4-2) at St. Helena (5-1)

St. Helena suffered its first loss last week to Willits (30-28), but they are still averaging 44 points per game. Middletown has won three straight games following a 1-2 start (losses to Napa and Moreau Catholic).





San Leandro (3-2) at Bishop O’Dowd (1-5)

Bishop O’Dowd is down this season in going winless against a tough non-league, but they own a 17 game league winning streak. San Leandro has two losses to Monte Vista and Logan, but won its league opener over Piedmont (59-34).





Leland (3-2) at Santa Teresa (3-2)

Carson Yates has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns and is also Leland’s second leading rusher. Santa Teresa has won three straight games since opening the year with losses to San Benito and Branham.





Jefferson (3-2) at Mills (4-1)

Through non-league play, Mills leads PAL-Lake teams at 29 points per game. Its loss came to Hillsdale (27-20). In its three wins, Jefferson is giving up five points per game. Jefferson has losses to Half Moon Bay (38-14) and San Mateo (14-10).





Branham (5-0) at Willow Glen (5-0)

Cameron Rynhard has rushed for 633 yards and nine touchdowns for Branham, which is averaging 253 rushing yards per game. Willow Glen is allowing five points per games, including a 17-7 win over Leigh (4-1).





Foothill-Palo Cedro (3-2) at Fortuna (2-4)

Brandon Merryman and Tyler Carey has connected for 425 yards and five touchdowns for the Cougars. Fortuna is averaging 21 points per game and has played four teams at .500 or better.





Kennedy-Richmond (6-0) at El Cerrito (2-4)

The Eagles are giving up 10 points per game, but hasn’t played a team over .500. Three of El Cerrito’s four losses have come against teams with at least five wins (Marin Catholic, Vintage and Acalanes).



