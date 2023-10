We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Folsom (4-2) at Rocklin (6-0): Folsom will look to take another big step toward the SFL title as it travels to undefeated Rocklin, which is giving up 10 points per game This game features two of the best sophomore quarterbacks in the region with Rocklin’s Reeve Slone and Folsom’s Ryder Lyons. Rocklin has been Folsom’s toughest competition most years in the SFL.





Oak Ridge (5-1) at Del Oro (5-1): Both teams will try to avoid a 0-2 start in the tough Sierra Foothill League. Del Oro boasts one of the region’s best players in quarterback Caden Pinnick while Oak Ridge appears to have their full complement of defensive starters. Oak Ridge head coach Casey Taylor is at 199 career wins.





