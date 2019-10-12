@norcalpreps

Serra (6-0, 3-0) 35, Mitty (4-2, 2-1) 29

With the game tied at 21 at halftime, the Padres got second half touchdown runs from Nate Sanchez and Hassan Mahasin to hold off the Monarchs. It is the closest margin of victory for the Padres this year.







Placer (5-2, 2-0) 24, Rio Linda (5-2, 1-1) 7

The Hillmen scored in every quarter to remain the only undefeated team in the Foothill Valley League. Placer is giving up 19 points per game in its five wins and 38.5 points in its two losses.





Oak Ridge (5-2, 2-2) 38, Del Oro (4-3, 1-2) 15

Oak Ridge scored 10 points in the final 1:50 of the first half en route to a 23 point win. It is the Golden Eagles’ second straight loss with Folsom and Rocklin coming up in the final two weeks of the season.





Las Lomas (7-0, 2-0) 42, Acalanes (5-2, 0-1) 21

The Knights led by 28 points after the third quarter behind three rushing touchdowns from senior Isaiah Newell. Las Lomas compiled an undefeated regular season in 2018.





Middletown (5-2, 4-0) 20 St. Helena (5-2, 2-2) 6

Middletown took a two game lead over St. Helena in the North Central I league in holding the Saints to a season low point total. The Mustangs have won 26 games over the past two plus seasons.





San Leandro (4-2, 2-0) 23 Bishop O’Dowd (1-6, 1-1) 13

The Pirates scored on a defensive touchdown, kick return and a safety in ending the Dragons’ 17 game winning streak. The 10 points allowed is a season low for San Leandro.





Leland (4-2, 3-0) 30, Santa Teresa (3-3, 2-1) 7

Leading 10-7 at halftime, Leland won the second half 20-0 to stay undefeated in the Mount Hamilton Athletic League. Carson Yates had three rushing touchdowns and made a field goal for the Chargers.





Branham (6-0, 3-0) 42, Willow Glen (5-1, 2-1) 27

Branham led 20-15 at halftime en route to staying undefeated. Bruins quarterback Nick Bandanza led a strong passing attack.





Foothill-Palo Cedro (4-2, 1-0) 35, Fortuna (2-5, 0-0) 20

A non-league game saw Foothill score at least 35 points for a third time this season. The Cougars also own a win over fellow Big 4 team Eureka.



