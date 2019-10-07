NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

6-1

Beat Monte Vista 49-14

vs. California

2. Folsom

5-1

Beat Rocklin 42-20

at Whitney

3. Serra

5-0

Beat Bellarmine 37-0

vs. Mitty

4. Liberty

7-0

Beat Antioch 26-0

Idle

5. Valley Christian

5-0

Beat St. Ignatius 17-7

vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral

6. Pittsburg

6-1

Beat Freedom 49-33

Idle

7. Wilcox

4-2

Beat Los Gatos 37-0

at Mountain View

8. Menlo-Atherton

2-3

Beat Arroyo Grande 46-13

at Terra Nova

9. Cardinal Newman

5-1

Beat Rancho Cotate 24-14

vs. Ukiah

10. Monte Vista

4-2

Lost to De La Salle 49-14

vs. Foothill

11. St. Francis

2-3

Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 42-14

at St. Ignatius

12. Inderkum

6-0

Beat Woodcreek 71-9

at River Valley

13. McClymonds

4-0

Idle

vs. Skyline

14. California

6-0

Beat Clayton Valley Charter 17-14

at De La Salle

15. Rocklin

5-2

Lost to Folsom 42-20

vs. Grant

16. Oak Ridge

3-2

Beat Grant 45-23

at Del Oro

17. Clayton Valley Charter

4-2

Lost to California 17-14

vs. San Ramon Valley

18. Marin Catholic

6-1

Beat Terra Linda 53-6

at San Marin

19. St. Mary's

2-4

Beat West 63-19

vs. Lodi

20. Elk Grove

5-1

Beat Pleasant Grove 62-21

at Jesuit