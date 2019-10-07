Week 8 Football Top 20
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
6-1
|
Beat Monte Vista 49-14
|
vs. California
|
2. Folsom
|
5-1
|
Beat Rocklin 42-20
|
at Whitney
|
3. Serra
|
5-0
|
Beat Bellarmine 37-0
|
vs. Mitty
|
4. Liberty
|
7-0
|
Beat Antioch 26-0
|
Idle
|
5. Valley Christian
|
5-0
|
Beat St. Ignatius 17-7
|
vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
|
6. Pittsburg
|
6-1
|
Beat Freedom 49-33
|
Idle
|
7. Wilcox
|
4-2
|
Beat Los Gatos 37-0
|
at Mountain View
|
8. Menlo-Atherton
|
2-3
|
Beat Arroyo Grande 46-13
|
at Terra Nova
|
9. Cardinal Newman
|
5-1
|
Beat Rancho Cotate 24-14
|
vs. Ukiah
|
10. Monte Vista
|
4-2
|
Lost to De La Salle 49-14
|
vs. Foothill
|
11. St. Francis
|
2-3
|
Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 42-14
|
at St. Ignatius
|
12. Inderkum
|
6-0
|
Beat Woodcreek 71-9
|
at River Valley
|
13. McClymonds
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
vs. Skyline
|
14. California
|
6-0
|
Beat Clayton Valley Charter 17-14
|
at De La Salle
|
15. Rocklin
|
5-2
|
Lost to Folsom 42-20
|
vs. Grant
|
16. Oak Ridge
|
3-2
|
Beat Grant 45-23
|
at Del Oro
|
17. Clayton Valley Charter
|
4-2
|
Lost to California 17-14
|
vs. San Ramon Valley
|
18. Marin Catholic
|
6-1
|
Beat Terra Linda 53-6
|
at San Marin
|
19. St. Mary's
|
2-4
|
Beat West 63-19
|
vs. Lodi
|
20. Elk Grove
|
5-1
|
Beat Pleasant Grove 62-21
|
at Jesuit