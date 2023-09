We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Folsom beat Oak Ridge 42-21: Army bound receiver Brain Ray had his best game of the season with three touchdown catches from sophomore Ryder Lyons, who also played his best game of the year, as the Bulldogs got an opening SFL win. Oak Ridge’s Erick Orme had three rushing touchdowns.





Escalon beat Hughson 21-14: In a game that at times matched teams that are mirror images of each other, Escalon was able to sustain drives and win the key TVL game. Donovan Rozevink had a quarterback dive for a score and a fourth quarter touchdown pass.





