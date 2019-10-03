@norcalpreps

Los Gatos (5-0) at Wilcox (3-2) Game of the Week

The top two teams in the De Anza Division square off with Wilcox coming off a 28-15 win over Palo Alto in the return of Paul M Rosa. Los Gatos is averaging 277 rushing yards per game led by junior Adam Garwood (563 yards, 12 touchdowns).







Ygnacio Valley (5-0) at College Park (4-2)

Ygnacio Valley last had a winning season in 2011 and has given up 22 total points in four on-field wins. College Park has won three straight games after losses to Alhambra (4-1) and Bethel (5-0).





Clayton Valley Charter (4-1) at California (5-0)

California has given up 14 or less points four times this year outside of a 44-40 win over Freedom. The Ugly Eagles are averaging 379 rushing yards with senior Makhi Gervais (766 total yards) at the top of the list.





San Marin (4-1) at Redwood (4-1)

After losing to Berkeley (26-21) in the opener, Redwood has won four straight. The Giants have given up 38 total points in those wins. San Marin’s lone loss came to Moreau Catholic (48-29). Both teams have wins over Terra Linda.





American Canyon (6-0) vs. Napa (4-1) at Memorial Stadium

American Canyon has averaged 264 rushing yards, but haven’t played a team with more than one win. Brock Bowers has 591 of Napa’s 834 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.





Bear River (4-0) at Center (5-0)

In last week’s 27-14 win over Lincoln, the Cougars trailed 14-7 after the first quarter before winning the final 36 minutes 20-0. Bear River has scored at least 27 points in each game this season.





Rio Vista (5-0) at Highlands (5-0)

Chrichion Brown has thrown for 974 yards and 15 touchdowns for Highlands with Harim Reynolds hauling in 10 scores. Rio Vista has three runners with at least 300 yards led by junior Zach Davi.





Rocklin (5-1) at Folsom (4-1)

The last two unbeaten teams in the Sierra Foothill League are meeting up in the third big SFL matchup in as many weeks. Both teams own wins over Oak Ridge.





Manteca (3-2) at Oakdale (4-2)

Jacob De Jesus and Sunny Dozier have combined for 16 receiving touchdowns for the Buffaloes. In Oakdale’s losses to Liberty and Palma, Oakdale has scored 14 points each time.





Monte Vista Christian (3-1) at Monterey (3-2)

Monterey’s losses have come out of section against Marin Catholic (41-0) and Pitman (36-33). Monte Vista Christian has given North Monterey County its only loss and won two straight since a 36-8 loss to King’s Academy.



