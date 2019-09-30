NCP Football Top 20
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

5-1

Beat St. Mary's-Stockton 55-17

at Monte Vista

2. Folsom

4-1

Beat Menlo-Atherton 49-0

vs. Rocklin

3. Serra

4-0

Beat Riordan 41-0

vs. Bellarmine

4. Liberty

6-0

Beat Freedom 44-14

vs. Antioch

5. Valley Christian

4-0

Beat St. Francis 28-7

at St. Ignatius

6. Pittsburg

5-1

Beat Deer Valley 54-18

at Freedom

7. Menlo-Atherton

1-3

Lost to Folsom 49-0

vs. Arroyo Grande

8. Cardinal Newman

4-1

Beat Balboa 35-6

at Rancho Cotate

9. Monte Vista

4-1

Beat Livermore 26-3

vs. De La Salle

10. Clayton Valley Charter

4-1

Beat Berkeley 55-3

at California

11. St. Francis

1-3

Lost to Valley Christian 28-7

vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral

12. Wilcox

3-2

Beat Palo Alto 26-15

vs. Los Gatos

13. Inderkum

5-0

Beat Burbank 70-0

vs. Woodcreek

14. McClymonds

4-0

Idle

Idle

15. Rocklin

5-1

Beat Oak Ridge 28-22

at Folsom

16. Oak Ridge

3-2

Lost to Rocklin 28-22

at Grant

17. Marin Catholic

4-1

Beat Pitman 42-0

vs. Terra Linda

18. St. Mary's

1-4

Lost to De La Salle 55-17

at West

19. Turlock

3-2

Idle

at Downey

20. Los Gatos

5-0

Beat Milpitas 34-3

at Wilcox