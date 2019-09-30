Week 7 Football Top 20
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
5-1
|
Beat St. Mary's-Stockton 55-17
|
at Monte Vista
|
2. Folsom
|
4-1
|
Beat Menlo-Atherton 49-0
|
vs. Rocklin
|
3. Serra
|
4-0
|
Beat Riordan 41-0
|
vs. Bellarmine
|
4. Liberty
|
6-0
|
Beat Freedom 44-14
|
vs. Antioch
|
5. Valley Christian
|
4-0
|
Beat St. Francis 28-7
|
at St. Ignatius
|
6. Pittsburg
|
5-1
|
Beat Deer Valley 54-18
|
at Freedom
|
7. Menlo-Atherton
|
1-3
|
Lost to Folsom 49-0
|
vs. Arroyo Grande
|
8. Cardinal Newman
|
4-1
|
Beat Balboa 35-6
|
at Rancho Cotate
|
9. Monte Vista
|
4-1
|
Beat Livermore 26-3
|
vs. De La Salle
|
10. Clayton Valley Charter
|
4-1
|
Beat Berkeley 55-3
|
at California
|
11. St. Francis
|
1-3
|
Lost to Valley Christian 28-7
|
vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
|
12. Wilcox
|
3-2
|
Beat Palo Alto 26-15
|
vs. Los Gatos
|
13. Inderkum
|
5-0
|
Beat Burbank 70-0
|
vs. Woodcreek
|
14. McClymonds
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
Idle
|
15. Rocklin
|
5-1
|
Beat Oak Ridge 28-22
|
at Folsom
|
16. Oak Ridge
|
3-2
|
Lost to Rocklin 28-22
|
at Grant
|
17. Marin Catholic
|
4-1
|
Beat Pitman 42-0
|
vs. Terra Linda
|
18. St. Mary's
|
1-4
|
Lost to De La Salle 55-17
|
at West
|
19. Turlock
|
3-2
|
Idle
|
at Downey
|
20. Los Gatos
|
5-0
|
Beat Milpitas 34-3
|
at Wilcox