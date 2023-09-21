We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Section Rankings I NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





#3 De La Salle (2-2) at #2 Folsom (3-1)

These two teams have met seven times in the past five seasons with all the meetings coming with the teams in the Top 5 of the NCP Rankings. Folsom, coming off a bye, have been stellar on defense this season and have a dynamic quarterback in sophomore Ryder Lyons. De La Salle has seen its run game pick up the past two weeks led by junior Dominic Kelley.





St. Mary’s (3-1) at Bishop Amat (1-3)

St. Mary’s dropped its first game of the season this past week at De La Salle and now will travel to Southern California. Three of Bishop Amat’s games have been decided by one possession with the largest defeat being 11 points. All three of its losses have come against quality competition.





Click Here for the rest of the Week 6 Previews



