@norcalpreps

St. Francis (1-2) at Valley Christian (3-0) GAME OF THE WEEK

In the WCAL opener, Valley Christian comes in giving up eight points per game in wins over Wilcox, Pleasant Valley and Clovis West. St. Francis leans on its running game and has played a tough schedule with losses to De La Salle and Corona del Mar.





Sobrato (2-0) at Branham (3-0)

Branham has given up 14 total points in wins over Pioneer-San Jose, Santa Teresa and Hill. The Bruins are the favorite in the Santa Teresa division. Sobrato is coming off a 48-7 win over Mt. Pleasant last week.





Palma (2-1) at Salinas (2-1)

Salinas quarterback Carl Richardson has thrown for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. Palma is coming off a bye week and is led by running back Anthony Villegas, who has rushed for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns.





Escalon (4-0) at Hilmar (5-0)

Hilmar is coming off a 38-27 win over Ripon and is averaging 282 rushing yards per game. It has four runners with at least 44 yards per contest. Kaden Christensen had a season-high 175 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Downey two weeks ago.





Denair (3-1) at Ripon Christian (3-1)

Denair’s lone loss this year came to Soquel (26-22) as it was outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter. Ripon Christian senior Sean McGovern has rushed for 307 yards and has 212 receiving yards.





Menlo-Atherton (1-2) at Folsom (3-1)

Folsom kept its perfect all-time mark in the Sierra Foothill League with a 36-33 win over Oak Ridge last week. Menlo-Atherton is one of the most talented teams in the region, but has blowout losses to Serra and East-Utah.





Cosumnes Oaks (4-1) vs. Pleasant Grove (4-0) at Sheldon HS

After going 3-27 over the past three seasons, Pleasant Grove is off to a 4-0 start behind quarterback Nathan Valencia (1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns). Cosumnes Oaks has won four straight since a 32-7 loss to Capital Christian.





Antelope (2-3) at Roseville (3-2)

Roseville juniors Cole Errecart and Joe Brijs have combined for 879 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Antelope has won back-to-back games after a 0-3 start with wins over Freedom and Yuba City.





Rancho Cotate (3-1) at Campolindo (4-1)

Rasheed Rankin has rushed for 496 yards and seven touchdowns for the Cougars after going for 1,295 yards as a junior. Campolindo quarterback Grant Harper has thrown his 12 touchdown passes to seven different receivers.





Willits (3-1) at Cloverdale (2-2)

The jury is out on Cloverdale through four games. Its two wins have come against teams a combined record 0-9. Its losses have come against teams with a combined record of 9-1. Willits gave St. Vincent its only loss (27-0) a week after St. Vincent beat Cloverdale (28-7).



