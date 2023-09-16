Week 5 Football Recap
We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!
Football Section Rankings I NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings
#4 De La Salle beat #2 St. Mary’s-Stockton 24-10
The Spartans leaned on a strong ground game for nearly 300 yards, led by another 100+ yard showing from junior Dominic Kelley. They also got a big kickoff return from senior Jonathan Guerrero to set up an early short field.
#9 San Ramon Valley beat #16 McClymonds 35-7
In a matchup highlighted by the San Ramon Valley offense vs. the McClymonds defense, it was the Wolves’ defense that helped set the tone. The Warriors only score came on a kick return. San Ramon Valley senior John Pau Mendoza had three rushing touchdowns.
Click Here for the Complete Week 5 Scoreboard