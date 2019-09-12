@norcalpreps

De La Salle (2-1) at Folsom (2-0) Game of the Week

In the fourth meeting between the schools since 2012, De La Salle makes its first trip to Folsom High School. Keys to watch are if De La Salle can make plays in the passing game and if Folsom can create big plays after the catch.







Liberty (3-0) vs. Monte Vista (2-0) at Freedom HS

Liberty remained undefeated with a 28-27 win over Clayton Valley Charter this past week after building a 21-7 lead. Monte Vista’s defense has given up eight points through two games outside of two defensive touchdowns by Granite Bay.





Serra (2-0) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (1-1)

Points should be free flowing in Stockton on Friday. Serra has been very impressive in wins over Pittsburg and Menlo-Atherton. St. Mary’s lost its opener to Pittsburg (42-35) before beating Central Catholic (42-7) this past week.





Campolindo (3-0) at McClymonds (2-0)

Campolindo quarterback Grant Harper is completing 62 percent of his passes for 709 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. McClymonds has given up seven total points in wins over Marin Catholic and Encinal.





Palma (1-1) at Oakdale (2-1)

Palma running back Anthony Villegas has been very good through two games with 422 yards and eight touchdowns against Mitty and Sacred Heart Cathedral. Oakdale bounced back from a five point loss to Liberty with a 21-19 win over Aptos.





Yuba City (2-1) at Chico (2-0)

Chico is the lone undefeated team in the Eastern Athletic League after beating Sacramento and Lassen. Yuba City has a three point loss to Pleasant Valley. They are allowing 12 points per game overall.





Escalon (3-0) at Downey (3-0)

Downey quarterback Bryce Gouker and wide receiver Lawrence Harris have combined for eight touchdowns. Escalon is averaging 370 yards per game with senior Kaden Christensen accounting for five total touchdowns.





Salesian (2-1) at Piedmont (2-1)

After losing its opener to Justin-Siena (35-9), Piedmont has won back-to-back games over Rodriguez and Menlo. Salesian is coming off a 35-19 win over Moreau Catholic where it trailed 13-6 entering the fourth quarter.





Salinas (1-0) at Clovis (2-1)

Carl Richardson had more than 400 total yards with four touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a 71-7 win over North Salinas. Clovis is averaging more than 30 points, but lost last week to Bullard (19-7).





Riordan (2-0) at Justin-Siena (3-0)

The Braves are giving up six points per game in beating Piedmont, Healdsburg and Armijo. Riordan has leaned on its running game led by junior Fazon Ruth, who has rushed for 495 yards and six touchdowns.



