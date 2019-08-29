@norcalpreps

Wilcox (0-0) at Valley Christian (0-0)

Wilcox used an early season win over Valley Christian to springboard its 2018 state title run. Valley Christian is considered the top team in the section heading into this season.





Cardinal Newman (1-0) at Sutter (0-0)

Cardinal Newman has a game under its belt with a shutout win over Fortuna. Sutter brings back plenty of offensive talent including quarterback Cory McIntyre.





Bishop O’Dowd (0-0) at Las Lomas (1-0)

Bishop O’Dowd graduated running back Austin Jones, but returns talent from a section title squad. Las Lomas won its opener 54-0 over Kennedy-Fremont.





Turlock (1-0) at Clayton Valley Charter (0-0)

Turlock showed physicality on both sides of the ball in a 21-7 win over Freedom last week. Clayton Valley has some questions entering the season, but they have been one of the top teams in the NCS under head coach Tim Murphy.





Oak Ridge (1-0) at Vacaville (0-1)

This series has been one-sided in Oak Ridge’s favor. The Trojans having a strong passing combination between Justin Lamson and Avant Jacobs. In its opener, Vacaville fell to No. 3 overall Liberty 49-24.





Inderkum (1-0) at Del Oro (1-0)

Del Oro made plays in all three phases to beat Pleasant Valley 32-19 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score. After building a two possession lead, Inderkum scored with four minutes left to beat Elk Grove 34-32, according to the Sacramento Bee.





Tracy (1-0) vs. Buhach Colony (1-0) at Atwater HS

Logan Fife threw three touchdowns and ran for another score in Tracy’s 27-12 win over Kimball. Youlas Dickson III scored in all three phases for Buhach Colony in a 34-13 win over Gregori last week.





Palma (0-0) vs. Mitty (0-0) at Rabobank Stadium

On the opening week of CCS football, two of the best offensive players will be on display in Mitty quarterback Shamir Bey and Palma running back Anthony Villegas.





McClymonds (0-0) at Marin Catholic (1-0)

McClymonds won the 2018 matchup in Oakland 26-0. McClymonds has won three straight state title. Marin Catholic boasts one of the top defensive linemen in the state in USC bound Jamar Sekona.





Pittsburg (1-0) at Serra (0-0)





Pittsburg showed its offensive firepower and team speed in a 42-35 win over St. Mary’s-Stockton. Serra also figures to have its share of offensive punch in making its season debut on Saturday afternoon.



