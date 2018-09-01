De La Salle (3-0) beat Bishop O’Dowd (0-1) 58-16. It is a season high point output for the Spartans, which scored 23 points in 2:36 in the second quarter according to Mike Lefkow of the Bay Area News Group

Folsom (2-1) beat Antelope (1-2) 41-0 with all of the scoring coming in the first half. The Bulldogs have outscored their last two opponents 92-14.

Liberty (3-0) beat McClymonds (1-1) 42-14. Jay Butterfield had three first half touchdowns and the Lions added a defensive score.

St. Francis (2-0) beat Oak Grove (0-2) 35-7 behind a 28 point first quarter. Andre Bishop had two rushing touchdowns.

Clayton Valley Charter (3-0) shutout Concord (1-2) 48-0. The Ugly Eagles have back-to-back shutouts and will face undefeated Antioch next week.

Centennial (3-0) beat Pittsburg (1-2) 35-7. The Pirates defense held up well for chunks of the game.

After getting shutout in its first two games, Granite Bay (1-2) beat Jesuit (0-2) 27-12 in Carmichael. Granite Bay has won back-to-back games in this series.

Placer (3-0) rolled past Bishop Manogue (1-1) 69-40. The Hillmen scored 48 first half points.

California (2-1) bounced back from its loss to Antioch to beat Freedom (2-1) 42-27. The Grizzlies led 21-6 at halftime and 21-12 after three quarters.

For the third time in as many games, Del Oro (3-0) scored at least 49 points in shutting out Windsor (1-2) 51-0.

Oak Ridge (3-0) handled Reed (0-2) 42-13 as senior Matt Jenner tossed three touchdowns to three different receivers.

In the Holy Bowl, Central Catholic (2-1) made it two straight in the series with a 33-20 win over St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-2). The game was tied at 20 entering the fourth quarter.

Monterey Trail (3-0) beat Spanish Springs (1-2) 47-16. The Mustangs are giving up less than 10 points per game. Jehiel Budgett had four touchdowns in the win.

Rancho Cotate (3-0) is giving up 11 points per game after beating El Cerrito (1-1) 30-7 and knocking the Gauchos out of the rankings for next week. The Cougars host Campolindo next week after winning in Moraga in 2017.

Menlo-Atherton (2-0) held off Mitty (1-1) in the NCP Game of the Week. Justin Anderson had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run while Noa Ngalu returned an interception for a score.

Merced (3-0) outlasted Downey (2-1) 47-44. Dhameer Warren had two touchdowns rushing and a passing touchdown with the Bears playing two quarterbacks.

Capital Christian (3-0) blew out Grant (1-2) 42-14 in coming back from a shutout loss last season. The Cougars return home to play Antelope next week.

Palo Alto (2-0) looks ready to have its first winning season in six years after beating Half Moon Bay (1-1) 45-7. Jamir Shepherd had three total touchdowns.