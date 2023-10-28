@norcalpreps

Week 11 Scoreboard: Los Gatos, Rocklin win Road Showdowns
St. Francis beat Riordan 27-20
Los Gatos beat Wilcox 24-21
Sonora beat Summerville 42-0
Capuchino beat Aragon 21-14
Acalanes beat Las Lomas 34-14
Logan beat Bishop O’Dowd 33-29
Pittsburg beat Liberty 34-13
Rocklin beat Oak Ridge 21-17
Colusa beat Winters 35-20
Serra beat Valley Christian 24-13
De La Salle beat Monte Vista 31-7
Clayton Valley beat California 33-24
San Ramon Valley beat Foothill 45-14
Folsom beat Granite Bay 28-21
Del Oro beat Whitney 21-0
St. Mary’s beat Lincoln-Stockton 54-28
Central Catholic beat Sierra 63-7
Manteca beat Oakdale 28-27
Monterey Trail beat River City 56-35
Grant beat Laguna Creek 48-7