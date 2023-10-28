Advertisement
Week 11 Scoreboard: Los Gatos, Rocklin win Road Showdowns

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

St. Francis beat Riordan 27-20

Los Gatos beat Wilcox 24-21

Sonora beat Summerville 42-0

Capuchino beat Aragon 21-14

Acalanes beat Las Lomas 34-14

Logan beat Bishop O’Dowd 33-29

Pittsburg beat Liberty 34-13

Rocklin beat Oak Ridge 21-17

Colusa beat Winters 35-20

Serra beat Valley Christian 24-13

De La Salle beat Monte Vista 31-7

Clayton Valley beat California 33-24

San Ramon Valley beat Foothill 45-14

Folsom beat Granite Bay 28-21

Del Oro beat Whitney 21-0

St. Mary’s beat Lincoln-Stockton 54-28

Central Catholic beat Sierra 63-7

Manteca beat Oakdale 28-27

Monterey Trail beat River City 56-35

Grant beat Laguna Creek 48-7

