@norcalpreps

Sonora (8-2) bounced back from its 53-51 loss to Antelope to move past Summerville (9-1) 31-6. Despite a pair of first half turnovers, Sonora led throughout with touchdown runs from junior Audie Peeples (two), senior Jack Teem and junior Bryce Nicholson. The Wildcats were able to control the game with an inside/outside running attack and solid defense that limited the big plays for Summerville and got key fourth down stops when they reached Sonora territory. The Bears got a late touchdown when senior quarterback Braylon Leveroos, who proved to be a tough runner, found Kyle Curran in the back of the end zone.









Sonora (Division V) and Summerville (Division VI) are both expected to receive high seeds when the brackets are revealed on Sunday.





#1 Serra beat St. Ignatius 21-7

#3 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Lincoln-Stockton 42-14

#4 De La Salle beat Amador Valley 27-7

#5 Pittsburg beat Heritage 43-7

#6 Monterey Trail beat River City 52-7

#7 St. Francis-Mountain View beat Bellarmine 31-10

#8 Central Catholic beat Sierra 69-7

#9 Manteca beat Oakdale 55-0

#11 Campolindo beat Las Lomas 42-21

#18 Oak Ridge beat #12 Del Oro 35-21

#13 Clayton Valley Charter beat Monte Vista 55-6

#14 McClymonds beat Fremont-Oakland 60-8

#15 Downey beat Pitman 70-13

#16 Los Gatos beat Mountain View 56-0

#19 Palma beat Santa Cruz 38-3

#20 Aptos beat Alisal 35-20

Christian Brothers beat Vista del Lago 37-35

King’s Academy beat Sequoia 29-14

Foothill-Pleasanton beat Granada 36-14

Merced beat Golden Valley 31-6



