@norcalpreps

- The steady turnaround for Rocklin continued with a 21-17 win over Oak Ridge on Senior Night. After dropping the season opener at Turlock, the Thunder are 7-1 over the past eight games. On Friday, Rocklin overcame two second half deficits as Joey Roberts tossed a touchdown pass to Brody Desario and Mason Silva ran in the game winning score. Oak Ridge got the ball into the red zone on its final possession before a pair of touchdown attempts hit the ground.





- Central Catholic’s 56-49 win over Manteca is a strong Game of the Year candidate. Raiders’ running back Tyler Jacklich had four touchdowns in helping the Raiders overcome a 14-0 deficit. Blake Nichelson, a NorCal Player of the Year candidate, ran for more than 400 yards and had seven touchdowns in the loss.





- Another week, another upset in the PCAL - Gabilan Division. Palma got a red zone interception by Drew Molinari and then possessed the ball for more than half the fourth quarter to set up the game winning field goal and a 24-21 win over Aptos. The Chieftains have now won seven in a row since a season opening loss to Mitty. During the win streak, Palma hasn’t given up more than 21 points.





- Wil Brennan caught two second half touchdowns in Los Gatos’ 28-7 win over previously undefeated Wilcox. The Wildcats fell out of the Top 20 after a 10-7 afternoon loss to Sacred Heart Prep, but they have given up 27 total points in four league games. Wilcox came into this game averaging 38 points.





- A year after turnovers helped doom Elk Grove in a loss at Jesuit, The Thundering Herd took advantage of Jesuit turnovers to post a 34-21 win and take a big step toward an outright Delta Conference title. Elk Grove has won five in a row since a 1-3 start and have scored at least 34 points in each win.





- The Rancho Cotate-Cardinal Newman game is usually very competitive, but this year’s edition had the Cougars winning 27-0. Jacob Pruitt ran for more than 100 yards and had two touchdowns in support of a dominating defensive effort.





- Placer led West Park 35-7 and 42-14 before West Park scored three touchdowns to narrow the result to seven points. The Hillmen (9-0) now have four wins over one possession. Jayden Suggs had three rushing touchdowns and Baylor Kelly added two more scores on the ground.





- There were a couple of near upsets as Monterey Trail scored in the final minute to beat Grant 49-42. The Mustangs, coming off back-to-back bye weeks, are now 7-2 after an 0-2 start. Del Oro trailed Whitney 40-29 before scoring the final 13 points in a 42-30 win.





- More Top 20 notes. Clayton Valley Charter continued its hot run with a 49-14 win over California. St. Ignatius made a late field goal to beat Mitty 24-21. Folsom led Granite Bay 21-7 at the half en route to a 55-27 win. De La Salle had no trouble in a 41-3 win over Monte Vista. St. Mary’s-Stockton overcame a slow start to beat Tokay 38-7. Salinas bounced back to beat Alisal 42-17.



