We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





CCS

St. Francis beat Valley Christian 24-14

Mitty beat Bellarmine 19-0

St. Ignatius beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 38-14

Soquel beat Palma 14-7

Salinas beat Alvarez 44-14

Menlo beat King’s Academy 34-21

Hillsdale beat Palo Alto 16-13

South San Francisco beat Cupertino 25-6





NCS

Acalanes beat Miramonte 42-0

Las Lomas beat Campolindo 45-42

Amador Valley beat Granada 48-0

Clayton Valley Charter beat Monte Vista 39-35

San Ramon Valley beat California 14-0

Liberty beat Deer Valley 49-6

Pittsburg beat Heritage 56-28

Cardinal Newman beat Rancho Cotate 28-13

Windsor beat Montgomery 55-19

Clear Lake beat Willits 26-10

De La Salle beat El Cerrito 31-12





SJS

Folsom beat Del Oro 61-21

Rocklin beat Granite Bay 43-35

Oak Ridge beat Whitney 35-9

Monterey Trail beat Grant 35-34

Inderkum beat Roseville 55-16

Placer beat West Park 35-21

Casa Roble beat Pioneer-Woodland 53-0

St. Mary’s beat Tokay 56-0

Tracy beat Lodi 42-14

Central Catholic beat Manteca 39-35

Escalon beat Ripon 40-7

Turlock beat Modesto 49-6

Downey beat Enochs 48-0





Northern Section

Chico beat Foothill 24-21

Pleasant Valley beat Shasta 10-0

Red Bluff beat Enterprise 41-8

Orland beat Las Plumas 57-20

Hamilton beat Bigs 34-28





Oakland

McClymonds beat Skyline 64-0

Oakland Tech beat Fremont 10-9

Castlemont beat Oakland 31-7





San Francisco

Lowell beat Burton 75-6

Washington beat Mission 31-26



