Freedom outlasts Turlock

At points, the game played like it was August 17. Other times, you could see why both teams will be in the mix for league titles when the weather cools down. In the end, No. 9 Freedom overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat Turlock 42-35.

Freedom pushed its biggest lead to 21 points at 35-14 with 8:48 left in the game. Turlock worked its way back to a one possession game. Cameron Sherwood caught two touchdowns from dual threat quarterback Jonah Kosakiewscz.

Freedom started Jake Byrne at quarterback and followed with returning starter Joe Aguilar in the second half. The Falcons had six yards in the first quarter in trailing 14-0. However, they scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the half capped by a nice 24 yard grab from Mekel Ealy. Aguilar tossed two touchdowns in the second half.

Turlock had four turnovers, two botched punt plays and two instances of not recovering a downfield kickoff. Off those mistakes, Freedom scored four touchdowns including an interception return for Giles Jackson (three total touchdowns). In turn, Freedom had two turnovers with the first coming off a sack/fumble by Garret Fountain (San Diego State) that was recovered by Jacob Masihi for the Bulldogs’ second touchdown.





Around the Region

No. 1 De La Salle beat No. 2 Folsom 14-0 in the much anticipated opener. Folsom had four first half turnovers to help keep it scoreless through 24 minutes. Quarterback Dorian Hale had a touchdown pass to Isaiah Foskey and a touchdown run in the second half.

In one of the shockers on opening night, No. 15 Clayton Valley Charter beat #3 Pittsburg 38-31 in double overtime. The Pirates led 24-21 at halftime with both teams logging a special teams touchdown. This is the most impressive win for the Ugly Eagles under head coach Tim Murphy.

Trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, No. 4 Liberty rolled to a 35-10 win over Vacaville behind three touchdown passes from Jay Butterfield and a defensive touchdown by Sione Vaki.

Campolindo outscored Marin Catholic 14-0 in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats 35-21 in a key NCS opener. Grant Harper and Max Schoenberger combined for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns.

San Leandro made it four in a row over Foothill-Pleasanton with a 51-29 win. The Pirates scored 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Rancho Cotate beat Sacramento 16-12 in continuing a good night for the NCS against the SJS. The Cougars got two touchdown passes from Jared Stocker to get out to a 14-0 lead.

An expected close game turned into a rout as Monterey Trail beat Sheldon 41-6. Jehiel Budgett had three rushing scores for the Mustangs. Sheldon led 6-0 after the first quarter on a special teams touchdown.

Cosumnes Oaks led Capital Christian 23-7, but the Cougars scored 33 straight points en route to a 47-39 win.