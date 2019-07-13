News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 00:51:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Walker looks to build off junior year

Wuvxbn1wxchenldwjye9
Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Woodland 2020 right-handed pitcher Adam Walker made a jump this past season for the Wolves and it has continued this summer.The 6-foot-2, 180 pound Walker is coming off a junior season when he went...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}