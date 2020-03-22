Prior to the shutdowns cause by COVID-19, Oregon State hosted a big group of players from the class of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Among those players was San Jose (CA) tight end Sam Roush, who ended up adding an offer from the Beavs at the end of his visit.

"The visit was great, the coaches were awesome and very welcoming," said Roush following the visit. "I like the great engineering program that the school has, and my favorite thing was the new weight lifting facility that had just been built. OSU exceeded my expectations."

Roush boasts eight offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, San Jose State, Texas Tech, Utah, Utah State, and now Oregon State.

"After I visited, the head coach pulled me into his office and we had a talk and I was offered a scholarship," Roush said. "I was very excited when I received the offer, especially since the visit had gone so well."

Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!