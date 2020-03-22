Top 2022 TE Sam Roush Talks Oregon State Visit, Offer
Prior to the shutdowns cause by COVID-19, Oregon State hosted a big group of players from the class of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Among those players was San Jose (CA) tight end Sam Roush, who ended up adding an offer from the Beavs at the end of his visit.
"The visit was great, the coaches were awesome and very welcoming," said Roush following the visit. "I like the great engineering program that the school has, and my favorite thing was the new weight lifting facility that had just been built. OSU exceeded my expectations."
Roush boasts eight offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, San Jose State, Texas Tech, Utah, Utah State, and now Oregon State.
"After I visited, the head coach pulled me into his office and we had a talk and I was offered a scholarship," Roush said. "I was very excited when I received the offer, especially since the visit had gone so well."
As a sophomore, Roush is a high level player whose offer sheet speaks for itself, and he will not allow himself to get too comfortable.
"It feels special to have these offers as a sophomore, but it’s important for me not to get content with that so that I keep improving," said Roush. " I think that my ability to get space from the defender has helped get me to the position I am in."
Roush was supposed to visit Cal and Stanford for their spring games, but those visits have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. He will try to reschedule those visits and more when given the opportunity.
