Pakola was surrounded by his friends and teammates, who he calls his brothers, at midfield of the home of the defending state champion Lancers when he declared the news with his typical beaming smile. He was joyfully mobbed when he put on the Stanford hat, which caught no one by surprise as his friends teased Pakola about his Instagram post that he'd "shock the world" with his decision.

"I talked to him and asked him, 'Where do you want me to go? Where do you see me?' He said in his heart he felt the best place for me was Stanford. I didn't question him. He didn't need to explain himself anymore. That was the place for me. I want to carry on his name and continue his legacy at Stanford."

The timing of the announcement was important to Pakola, who originally was going to make his decision public Jan. 19 at The Polynesian Bowl. But his grandfather, Siaosi Pakola, passed away several weeks ago and the family is laying him to rest next week. Joshua talked to his grandfather about the decision to attend Stanford in their last conversation.

Joshua Pakola has been one of Stanford's top 219 targets for more than a year and the elite defender has loved the university since he was in third grade. He made his commitment official Thursday at his high school, Saint Francis in nearby Mountain View.

"Ever since the start I got so much love from Stanford," he said. "Last year I didn't miss a single home game. Going to Stanford has been home for me. I feel so welcome there and I fit in well with everyone. It's a great culture."

Pakola's football talent has been obvious for a long time time. His recruiting process started when he was a sophomore and the senior received offers from across the country, with Notre Dame and Georgia among his visit destinations.

Every Stanford recruit also has to clear the hurdle of being admitted and Pakola received the good news in August that he got into the university.

"That was a dream come true," he said. "My parents and I heard it together because I called Coach (David) Shaw. They were able to hear him on the phone, too. Everyone was on Cloud Nine. Everyone was happy for the rest of the day, probably for the rest of the week. They're still right now. Knowing that academically you're in, having that stress off going into senior year, is really nice.

"It's not just a dream come true for me, it's a dream come true for us (he and his parents). They've always pushed me academically and athletically, so I could have that standard of trying to go to Stanford. It's crazy because ever since third grade this was the dream for me. It's wonderful. I'm sure they're on top of the world right now, but as much as they're proud of me they're always going to let me know that I can work on some things and keep pushing me, because they love me so much."

Pakola was a heavy lean to Stanford to the point of almost falling over well before he was admitted. He has been a willing recruiter to help Stanford build its 2019 class and already has close friendships among the group.

"As soon as we met each other we clicked right away," he said. "Tristan Sinclair, Austin Jones, Colby Bowman, Stephen (Herron) -- we linked up at The Opening and we all started talking and hanging out. We were all thinking, 'Man, we're all having such a good time right now we could do this for the next four years if we all go to the same school.' We all planned it out and Stanford was the place for us."

Pakola offers some position versatility because he's developed into an athlete who can comfortably play defensive line in college, which wasn't the plan when Stanford offered. Pakola plays with his hand on the ground for the Lancers. He hasn't spoken to the Stanford coaches about plans for where he'll play when he arrives next June.

"Depending on whether I play freshman year or redshirt, so many things can happen," he said. "Whether they have me play D-end, outside linebacker or defensive tackle, it really doesn't matter to me as long as I'm the defensive player that I am and I get to rush with the high motor I like to have."

Evaluation of Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: "Earlier in his career, it looked like Pakola could play defensive end or even outside linebacker because he moved so well but as he developed physically and put on more weight, it became clear defensive end would be his best position. What makes Pakola so special is that he kept his speed and so he's great off the edge, he has the power to get inside and he's a constant nuisance playing defensive end. He's also a kid that has loved Stanford for a long time so there's very little chance he's going to take visits and play the recruiting game. This is a great pickup in Stanford's backyard and someone who could be special down the road."