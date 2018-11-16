What to Watch For:





The top two teams in the preseason rankings go back-to-back at 7:00 and 8:30. Sheldon takes on St. Bernard’s (No. 37 in the state according to CalHiSports) and Modesto Christian faces off against Santa Margarita (No. 12 according to CalHiSports). Can the region get two impressive out of area wins?





Dublin’s Robby Beasley and Riordan’s Je’Lani Clark are two of the top 2020 prospects in Northern California. Beasley is an aggressive scoring guard who is dangerous at multiple levels and has good passing vision. Clark is a tough defender who can be a tough cover off the bounce.





Grant’s Steven Richardson and Bishop O’Dowd senior Will Chavarin (Cal Poly Pomona) are both quality wings who pack length. They are back to back in the rankings with Chavarin at No. 10 and Richardson at No. 11.





Stuart Hall is the reigning NorCal Division IV champions and return a good group led by Miles Amos and Nigel Burris. Can they make a jump to a higher division in 2019?





Three Mission Valley Athletic League teams will be in action with Moreau Catholic being the preseason favorite. Logan returns a good core and Newark Memorial will look for the big year from Endigo Coleman.





Game Schedule





Game 1: 9:30 AM Sacred Heart (San Francisco) vs Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Game 2: 11:00 AM James Logan (Union City) vs Campolindo (Moraga)

Game 3: 12:30 PM Dublin vs. Riordan (San Francisco)

Game 4: 2:15 PM Newark Memorial (Newark) vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo)

Game 5: 3:45 PM Moreau Catholic (Hayward) vs. Capital Christian (Sacramento)

Game 6: 5:30 PM Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) vs. Grant (Sacramento)

Game 7: 7:00 PM Sheldon (Sacramento) vs. St. Bernard (Playa Del Rey)

Game 8: 8:30 PM Modesto Christian vs. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita)



