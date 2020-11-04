NorCalPreps - Three players make All-American roster

While the 2021 All-American game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, three local players were named to the game. It marks the first time Napa, Monterey Trail and Menlo-Atherton have had players in the game in recent history.





Below are the local players who have made the game from 2012-2021,





2021:

Brock Bowers TE Napa (Georgia)

Prophet Brown DB Monterey Trail (USC)

Troy Franklin WR Menlo-Atherton (Oregon)





2020:

None





2019:

Isaiah Foskey DE De La Salle (Notre Dame)

Austin Jones RB Bishop O’Dowd (Stanford)

Joe Ngata WR Folsom (Clemson)

Tristan Sinclair OLB San Ramon Valley (Stanford)

Henry To’oto’o OLB De La Salle (Tennessee)





2018:

Tyler Manoa DT St. Francis-Mountain View (UCLA)





2017:

Addison Gumbs DE Stellar Prep (Oklahoma)

Najee Harris RB Antioch (Alabama)

Ariel Ngata OLB Folsom (Washington)





2016:

Devin Asiasi TE De La Salle (Michigan)

Johnny Den Bleyker LS Moreau Catholic (UCLA)

Milo Eifler OLB Bishop O’Dowd (Washington)





2015:

Kahlil McKenzie DT Clayton Valley Charter (Tennessee)





2014:

Derik Calhoun LB El Cerrito (Arizona State)

Nifae Lealao DL Capital Christian (Vanderbilt)

Joe Mixon RB Freedom (Oklahoma)





2013:

Justin Davis RB Lincoln-Stockton (USC)

Michael Hutchings LB De La Salle (USC)

Eddie Vanderdoes DT Place (UCLA)





2012:

Arik Armstead DE Pleasant Grove (Oregon)

Byron Marshall RB Valley Christian-San Jose (Oregon)

Aziz Shittu DT Buhach Colony (Stanford)

Shaq Thompson S Grant (Washington)



