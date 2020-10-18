Team Superstar shines at Hoop Review Evaluation
Team Superstar was one of the best teams at the Hoop Review Evaluation on Saturday, led by fast rising 2022 forward Ron Jones Jr. Their length at all positions caused problems in all three games.Ka...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news