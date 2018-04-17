It was getting to be that time for Bradley Archer. Monday marked another instance of him visiting the Cal campus, his sixth or seventh in the last few months, and he decided to tell Justin Wilcox in person that he wanted to commit.
"I've felt great all day," Archer said late Monday night after committing, "it's a pretty good feeling. This weekend I thought about it a lot and I talked to my parents about it. We decided to come out today, we talked to coach Wilcox and had a meeting. I told him I wanted to commit and that was it."
That news got Wilcox excited, as Archer became the Bears fifth commitment in four days.
"He was super excited," Archer noted, "he had a smile on his face, he stood up right away and shook my hand."
Words can't express how appreciative I am of my community and the support it's provided to help me reach this lifelong goal. Thank you to all. Hard to find the words to describe how I feel right now. The time has come! I am now committed to The University of California, Berkeley
After that meeting, Archer did the campus tour, going by the Haas School of Business (he's looking to major in sports management), and taking in Cal's open practice Monday, sitting in on the tight end meeting beforehand.
"I love what coach Baldwin's doing with them," "how much they're in play during the games and the practice. I'm excited for what's going to be happening with them in the future. I met a few of them because I was in the meeting before practice."
As of now, Archer is the first of what the Cal staff hopes are a solid handful of local commits, and he's locked in with the Bears as it stands.
"I'm not going to take visits anywhere else," Archer said, "I am 100% committed to Cal."