@norcalpreps

In the 14 state bowl games that involved Northern California teams, regional teams went 7-7. However, the North went 0-5 in the top division games at Saddleback College.





Escalon and Lincoln-San Francisco both won their third state titles on Saturday. Escalon won the 4-AA title with a 28-7 win over Northwood. Lincoln-San Francisco beat Crenshaw 54-6 for the 7-A title.





The Trans Valley League is the best small schools league in the state and added a pair of state titles with Escalon and Hughson, which beat 9-6 for the 5-AA title. Four of the seven league members have won state titles.





Two teams won state titles for a second straight year. Mater Dei Catholic did it on Friday with a 26-18 win over McClymonds in the 2-AA game. On Saturday, San Marin beat Granada Hills Charter 32-8 for the 4-A title. The Mustangs won their state titles with different starting quarterbacks the past two seasons.





Grant and Bellarmine have put together resurgent seasons after some lean years. Grant finished it off with the 3-AA title with a 36-34 win over San Jacinto in the game of the weekend. Bellarmine got out to a 27-7 lead in the 3-A game, but fell to Laguna Hills 28-27.





Orland capped its season at 15-0 with a 20-7 win over Shafter. It was the seventh time this year Orland has held an opponent to seven points or less.



